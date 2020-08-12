Dangerous Heat Continues

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for portions of northern, central and southern Oklahoma until 7PM Wednesday. Afternoon and evening heat indices will range from 100 to 110 degrees! Highs Wednesday will range from the upper 80s east to the upper 90s in western Oklahoma under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 70s with an isolated storm possible. Highs Thursday will climb even higher to the mid 90s for OKC. Eastern Oklahoma will reach the mid 80s versus triple digit highs in western Oklahoma.

Our hottest temperatures arrive Friday and Saturday before a cold front moves through early Sunday. The heat dome will slide farther west, welcoming below normal highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s for most of next week!