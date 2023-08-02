A Heat Warning has been issued for central and eastern Oklahoma for today with feels like temps near 105 to 115 with the higher humidity to the east. To the west it’s a dry heat with actual temps over 100! This dangerous heat will last into the weekend across much of Oklahoma. A pattern change developing by next week should bring some rain chances and some relief from the extreme heat. Stay cool Oklahoma!
