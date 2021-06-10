Dangerous Heat Index Through Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – NorthCare Mental Health Clinics in Oklahoma City and Tulsa have suffered ransomware attacks in recent weeks amid a flurry of them in the state.

It’s unclear how many patients were impacted or how much of their sensitive personal data was taken. A ransomware attack could mean the theft of things like health records, Social Security numbers, birth dates and insurance information. During the attack, officials with the company said they refused to pay the ransom.