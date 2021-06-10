Dangerous Heat Index Through Friday

Thursday will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and a heat index to 106. A pop-up storm is possible in eastern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the mid 70s tonight with areas of fog. Tomorrow will be the hottest of the week, climbing to the low 90s for central Oklahoma and the triple digits southwest. Our heat index will range from 105 to 111 degrees. A storm complex may drop south across eastern Oklahoma Friday evening. Severe weather is possible with wind and hail as the main threats. The storm complex could graze central Oklahoma. This weekend will be a few degrees cooler due to a washed-out cold front. Next week will stay seasonally hot and humid.