Look for sunny and dangerously hot temperatures to continue through the first half of the weekend.

Thursday and Friday night, temperatures will not let up much, even at night! Look for upper 90s with lows only dipping to the upper 70s. Daytimes highs will be right around 100 Friday with temps 102-106 across the state Saturday.

This is dangerous heat! Remember to check the back seat. pets and children should never be left alone in a car for any amount of time!

A cold front brings much needed 80s Sunday along with some rain and storms mainly north.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett