Dangerous Heat on the Way

Highs Friday will reach the mid to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. OKC will have a heat index to 105 degrees. Isolated storms are possible in northern Oklahoma later this afternoon and evening. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 70s with another storm complex in northeastern Oklahoma by morning.

Saturday will be the hottest day of the year so far with highs climbing to 109 in southwestern Oklahoma. Oklahoma City will likely see our first triple digit high of the season, near 101 degrees. The heat index will soar to 116 degrees in the state. A few storms are possible, mainly southwest. Any storms could briefly turn severe. A cold front will sweep across the state late Saturday, dropping highs to the low 90s on Sunday. The heat dome will build and strengthen and highs will climb well over 100 degrees for OKC Monday through Wednesday. Stay safe in the dangerous heat!