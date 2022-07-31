All good things come to an end, and that is going to happen to our forecast.

Look for a few spotty showers Sunday night with clearing skies Monday morning. After an overnight low in the middle 70s, Monday’s temps will soar well into the 90s. Heat index values will be over 100 due to humidity from recent rains.

100s stick around most of the week with a low rain chance Thursday.

Remember, kids or pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle for any reason or amount of time.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett