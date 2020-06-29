Dangerous Heat This Week

This week will be hot, humid and windy! Highs Monday will surge to the low 90s under mostly sunny skies with a heat index near 100. Winds will stay strong out of the south at 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Lows will only drop to the mid 70s with a strong south wind. Highs Tuesday will climb to the mid 90s in central Oklahoma and well above 100 degrees in western Oklahoma. The heat index could reach 112 in the state Tuesday afternoon! Winds will stay strong out of the south through Wednesday.

Our hottest days will be Wednesday and Thursday, nearing 100 degrees in central Oklahoma! A storm system arrives Friday bringing scattered showers and storms through Independence Day weekend. Stay tuned for the latest!