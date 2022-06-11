After a mild and muggy start Saturday morning, we will see DANGEROUS Heat back in the forecast this weekend.

It will be sunny, hot and windy this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-90’s to the mid-00’s.

With the excess heat and humidity, it will feel like 105°-110° for Central and Western parts of Oklahoma.

This heat and humidity will last as we head into next week with highs in the mid-90’s to 100’s and heat index values topping 110° for parts of Oklahoma.

It looks like the next chance of rain moves in around mid-week.