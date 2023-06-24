After some morning showers and storms across Northern Oklahoma, we will see DANGEROUS heat this weekend.

Saturday will be sunny, breezy and hot. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper-90’s to 100’s with “feels-like” temps climbing as high as 110°+ today.

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-70’s tonight.

Sunny, hot and muggy tomorrow. Highs Sunday will climb into the mid-70’s.

It looks like we will see the first 100’s of the season next week.