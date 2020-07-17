Dangerous Heat This Weekend

All of the recent rain will keep dew points high and give us a nasty heat index through next week. Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the state until 8PM. We will have a statewide heat index through the weekend up to 110 degrees! Isolated storms are possible in the panhandle and northwestern Oklahoma Friday night. Lows will drop to the mid 70s. Highs Saturday and Sunday will jump to the mid 90s with a breezy south wind. Isolated storms are possible Sunday, a few could be severe. Storms may move across northern Oklahoma Sunday night and potentially back-build into central Oklahoma Monday morning. Next week will be hot and humid with a heat index well over 100 degrees every day.

