After last week’s nearly daily thunderstorms, the rain is gone, but the humidity is not, and its combining with a lot of heat!

Look for temperatures in the 90s all week with Monday being the hottest. Heat index values will exceed 100 degrees through midweek.

I know its easy to say “that will never happen to me/my child/pet” but PLEASE make a point to ALWAYS check the back seat! Children, pets, anyone should not be left unattended in the car for any length of time or reason!