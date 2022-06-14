Extreme heat continues – stay safe and practice heat safety precautions! Remember your pets as well! Today will be hot, humid and windy. Highs will climb to the mid 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for western Oklahoma until 7PM. Tonight will be partly cloudy and windy with lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be windy but winds will decrease Thursday. Highs will stay in the mid 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Storm chances remain low and the sizzling temperatures continue through next week.