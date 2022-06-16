Thursday will be hot, breezy and humid. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for north-central and northeastern Oklahoma with a heat index to 110 degrees. OKC could see a heat index in the low 100s. Highs will climb to the low to mid 90s under partly sunny skies. Lows drop to the mid 70s tonight, under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be hotter, in the mid 90s, under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay sizzling for Father’s Day, near 94 degrees. Temperatures continue to climb next week to the upper 90s. Stay safe and keep cool!

