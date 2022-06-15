OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Wednesday will be hot and windy under mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Winds with stay strong out of the south at 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Highs will climb to the low to mid 90s.

The UV index will jump to near 11, meaning it may only take 10 to 15 minutes to burn.

Try to minimize your sun exposure during peak sun times, between 10AM and 4PM.



Lows will drop the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies with a breezy south wind. Tomorrow will be hotter, climbing to the mid 90s. The sizzling temperatures continue through next week with little to no rain chances.