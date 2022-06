Saturday night will be breezy, humid and mild under mostly clear skies. A few showers are possible in northwestern Oklahoma early Sunday. Sunday will be hot, humid and windy with a heat index ranging from 105 to 113 in the state! A few strong to severe storms are possible in far northwestern Oklahoma late Sunday. The extreme heat will continue next week with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index over 100 degrees. An isolated storm is possible Wednesday and Thursday. Stay safe and keep cool!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction