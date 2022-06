No storms Friday night! We will have calm conditions with lows in the low 70s and a southeast breeze. Saturday will be hot, humid and breezy with highs in the low 90s and a heat index from 100 to 110 degrees.

Sunday will be hotter with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index to 112 in the state! Extreme heat continues next week with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index to 110 every day. An isolated storm is possible Thursday and Friday.