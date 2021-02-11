Dangerous, potentially life threatening Winter storm heading to Oklahoma

Weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A Winter storm bringing potentially record shattering cold and snowfall is set to impact the state Sunday and Monday. Wind chills will dip to -30 while wind driven snow creates drifts that may be feet tall.

Thursday night and Friday, expect a few flurries, otherwise cloudy skies with temps sticking in the teens to low 20s. This is the time to prepare for the storm!

Light snow is possible Saturday, mainly north. 1/2″ of accumulation can be expected with this first wave.

The main storm begins Sunday morning lasting through midday Monday.

The combination of heavy snow, and slow movement of the low means it will be snowing continually for 24 to 30 hours! Also, given very cold air in place, snowfall will be dry and powdery, able to blow and drift much easier.

Wind chills will dip to -30 Monday and Tuesday with many hours of actual air temperatures below zero. Remember the 3P’s and check back here, and on air for the latest.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

