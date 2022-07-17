OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma.

The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon.

Some showers and storms possible across Eastern Oklahoma this evening and tonight.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70’s with clear skies.

100’s again on Monday with sunny skies.

Record-Breaking heat on Tuesday. Some areas of Oklahoma could see highs climb as high as 115°+.

USE CAUTION and TAKE CARE OF YOUR PETS.