While we may see some light snow across the state, by far, the biggest impacts weatherwise will be the dangerous combination of winds and low temperatures.

Look for the cold front to plow through the state Thursday morning, bringing plummeting temps and winds to 50mph. Wind chill values are set to go as cold as -35 in northern Oklahoma and -20 central.

A Wind Chill Warning is out until midday Friday.

Snow is expected to be very light with 1/4″ to 1″ possible.

Remember the pets, bring them inside!!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett