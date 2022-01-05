Dangerous wind chills coming to Oklahoma!

Get ready for a second blast of Winter air, it arrives Wednesday night!
A wind chill values will drop to 0 to -10 overnight and through early Thursday.
Aside from the breezy and bitter cold, a few flurries may fly into early Thursday, especially NE of OKC. No accumulation is expected.
With clear skies, we will only see a high in the middle 40s Thursday, despite the average being 48 for this time of year.
You will want to enjoy Saturday, its a one day warmup as temps head to the middle to upper 60s. Another front puts an end to the warmth with middle 40s Sunday.
-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett