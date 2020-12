After a foot of snow fell in northwestern Oklahoma midweek, the slow melting process continues. Tonight, look for low 20s northwest with mid to upper 20s across the rest of the state.

A brief warmup comes Saturday. With clear skies, afternoon highs will reach the middle 50s.

Sunday’s temps will slide a bit with a warmup next week that will eventually bring mid 60s mid to end of next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett