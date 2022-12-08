The rain has moved out and the fog has moved in! Widespread dense fog is now the big story this Thursday morning. Visibilities reduced to 1/2 mile to near zero so be very careful traveling for the rest of this morning! There is also widespread drizzle or mist which is making the roads wet. Thankfully temps are way above freezing and there is NO ice! Going forward the fog and low clouds should break up from west to east later this afternoon.

