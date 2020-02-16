Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM from the south side of the OKC metro southward into southern Oklahoma. Low clouds and fog widespread this morning gradually breaking up this afternoon. Look for variable clouds and sun this afternoon, light east winds and temps struggling to warm into the 50s. More dense fog is likely tonight into Monday morning with lows in the 30s and 40s. A cold front will sweep slowly from northwest to southeast across Oklahoma on Monday afternoon. Temps warm well into the 60s ahead of the front in southeastern OK but cooler 50s across central and northwestern OK. This front brings colder temps into Oklahoma for the rest of this week!

