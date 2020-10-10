Dense fog is going to develop again for late Friday night into Saturday morning. Please use caution traveling and get updates first thing in the morning.

You can expect another round of thick, dense fog to develop across a large portion of Oklahoma Friday night into Saturday morning. Please use caution if traveling very late Friday night into Saturday morning as visibilities could be reduced due to thick fog. If you plan on going down to the Dallas area tonight into very early Saturday morning southbound along I 35 could have some issues! The fog should break by afternoon with skies becoming mostly sunny, light winds and warm temps in the 80s. Be safe, Jon Slater

