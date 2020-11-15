Desert dry air, breezes bring high fire danger

After Saturday night’s front, cooler weather will begin our work week, however temperatures will head up a little bit each day.

Sunday night, look for clear skies and more cool temps. Thankfully winds will be light to calm. Look for lows in the upper 30s.

Monday, we will be watching elevated fire danger, mostly due to very dry relative humidity. Winds will be breezy, up to 20 mph.

Warm weather and sunshine continues all week with highs warming to nearly 15 degrees above average by Thursday and Friday. Our next chance for rain comes with a cooldown on Sunday of next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett