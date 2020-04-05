Despite clouds and rain, Monday’s weather begins a big warmup

After sunshine and warmer temps in the 60s Sunday, we will have even more warm air on the way to begin the week.

As moisture continues moving into the state, look for low temps in the middle 50s tonight along with some patchy fog.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Southerly winds will bring in much warmer air with temps in the middle 70s. In the afternoon, a few isolated storms are possible, however severe weather is not anticipated.

Look for a downright warm day Tuesday with mid to upper 80s before the first in a couple fronts cools things down Wednesday evening.

Computer guidance continues to speed up another system with more cold air, unfortunately making for a cloudy and Chilly Easter.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

 

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

70° / 43°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 70° 43°

Monday

78° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 78° 56°

Tuesday

88° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 88° 62°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 84° 62°

Thursday

63° / 50°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 63° 50°

Friday

59° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 100% 59° 47°

Saturday

68° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 68° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

61°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
63°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

