Despite clouds and rain, Monday’s weather begins a big warmup

After sunshine and warmer temps in the 60s Sunday, we will have even more warm air on the way to begin the week.

As moisture continues moving into the state, look for low temps in the middle 50s tonight along with some patchy fog.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Southerly winds will bring in much warmer air with temps in the middle 70s. In the afternoon, a few isolated storms are possible, however severe weather is not anticipated.

Look for a downright warm day Tuesday with mid to upper 80s before the first in a couple fronts cools things down Wednesday evening.

Computer guidance continues to speed up another system with more cold air, unfortunately making for a cloudy and Chilly Easter.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett