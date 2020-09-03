Drier, Warmer Weather Pattern Through the Weekend

Highs Thursday will climb to the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move into northwestern Oklahoma, bringing a northeasterly breeze. A few showers or storms are possible in southern Oklahoma. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 60s under starry skies. Highs Friday will climb to the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies with isolated showers or storms in southern Oklahoma. The weekend will be seasonally hot, near 90 with a breezy south wind and sunshine.

A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Tuesday plummeting highs to the upper 60s and lows to the 50s! Scattered showers and storms will develop Tuesday through Thursday. The computer models are not in agreement so stay tuned for updates!