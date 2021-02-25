Drizzle or Light Rain Late Thursday through Friday Morning

Clouds increase Thursday and the skies will be overcast by afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the upper 40s with a northeasterly breeze. Areas of mist or drizzle will be possible for central Oklahoma this afternoon and evening. South central and southeastern Oklahoma will have scattered showers and storms through early Friday. A few showers could linger in central Oklahoma through midday Friday. Friday will be slightly warmer in the low 50s.

Saturday will be warmer, around 60, with a southeasterly breeze. Clouds will increase ahead of our next system. Scattered showers will develop in southern Oklahoma late Saturday. Scattered showers and a few storms will develop Saturday night through Sunday morning as a cold front sweeps across the state. We will have a brief break before another system arrives late Monday through Tuesday morning. Most of the systems will have low rain totals, with the exception of southeastern Oklahoma. Stay tuned for the latest!