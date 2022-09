Dry air has a big bearing on temperatures. It allows things to warm up quickly and efficiently in the afternoon, yet let that same heat escape and dissipate at night. A combination of no Gulf flow and the ongoing Oklahoma drought will keep this pattern going.

Look for middle 50s Wednesday night with cooler temps Thursday and Friday. Expect low to middle 80s.

Our next small chance for rain is midweek next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett