Dry and mild weather pattern to continue

Rain chances for the end of the week have all but completely dwindled, however warm air should be with us all week.

Look for a cool night Monday night with light wind. Lows will head down to the middle 20s.

After a cool morning, Tuesday will be nice with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

We will be in the lower 60s Wednesday through Friday. While we will see an increase in clouds, rain chances are only 10 percent Friday

Cooler weather arrives by the weekend after a cold front.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett