Dry and warm the next few days, storm chances return this weekend

While rain chances will be confined to the panhandles and extreme northwestern Oklahoma the next few days, things will change this weekend.

Look for milder lows this Wednesday evening to drop down to the middle 60s. Skies will be fair.

Thursday and Friday will feature even more heat, with temps topping out in the low 90s. An isolated storm or two is possible far northwest.

Over the weekend, rain chances increase over much of the state with the biggest storm chances happening in the afternoon. Despite the additional precip chances, temps will remain warm, into the 90s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett