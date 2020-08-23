Dry and warm to begin the week; tropical moisture to follow

Twin hurricanes will crisscross their way through the Gulf, and possibly bring rain to the Sooner state.

Sunday night, look for calm quiet conditions with lows in the upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine with highs in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

As Marco and Laura cross their path through the Gulf, there is a likelihood that Oklahoma will at least see additional moisture. Right now, western Oklahoma looks to remain dry with isolated showers and thunderstorms in central Oklahoma Wednesday and Thursday. Also, if the path goes a bit further west on either storm, widespread rain will be possible in some areas, especially south and east. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett