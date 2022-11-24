After a cloudy and cool Thanksgiving, we will sandwich one nice day in before some serious rain comes to Oklahoma.

Thursday night, look for lows in the middle 30s with clearing skies overnight. Friday will be nice, but cool with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

Look for clouds to increase overnight into Saturday. As an area of low pressure spirals in, we will have a near all day rain Saturday. Beneficial rainfall totals of 1″ to 2″ look likely.

Sunday will be nice with a warming trend into next week. Happy Thanksgiving!

