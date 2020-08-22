Dry in the near term, tropics heat up and bring rain chances to Oklahoma

Twin hurricanes will crisscross their way through the Gulf, and possibly bring rain to the Sooner state.

Saturday night, look for calm quiet conditions with lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday through Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine with highs in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

As Marco and Laura cross their path through the Gulf, there is a likelihood that Oklahoma will at least see additional moisture. Also, if the path goes a bit further west on either storm, widespread rain will be possible by the mid to end of the upcoming week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett