Dry Sunday gives way to a Monday washout across Oklahoma

An area of low pressure will move through the region Monday bringing rain and thunderstorms most of the day…

Sunday evening, look for an increase in clouds. Mild temps will settle to the low 50s.

Rain begins to move across the state late Monday morning, lasting through Monday night. During the day, a few thunderstorms may be on the strong side, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

Rain will move out Tuesday morning leaving cool and mostly cloudy conditions midweek.

Our next chance for rain arrives Friday along with a cold front and falling temps toward next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett