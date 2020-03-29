Dry Sunday gives way to a Monday washout across Oklahoma

Breaking News
An area of low pressure will move through the region Monday bringing rain and thunderstorms most of the day…

Sunday evening, look for an increase in clouds. Mild temps will settle to the low 50s.

Rain begins to move across the state late Monday morning, lasting through Monday night. During the day, a few thunderstorms may be on the strong side, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

Rain will move out Tuesday morning leaving cool and mostly cloudy conditions midweek.

Our next chance for rain arrives Friday along with a cold front and falling temps toward next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Sunday

67° / 41°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 67° 41°

Monday

56° / 45°
Rain
Rain 90% 56° 45°

Tuesday

59° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 59° 49°

Wednesday

65° / 40°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 65° 40°

Thursday

68° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 68° 52°

Friday

72° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 72° 54°

Saturday

70° / 56°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 70° 56°

