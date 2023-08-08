Another morning another storm complex. More heavy rainfall with this latest storm event with many areas 1 to 3 inches. Take a look at the radar estimated rainfall reports from this morning! Wow! Grounds are saturated and flooding has been an issue this Tuesday morning especially east of OKC along I 40! However, it’s a quick moving system. So the rain is ending fast from west to east and you can expect at least party sunny skies this afternoon. The rain has also cooled us off again but the high heat makes a comeback tomorrow!

