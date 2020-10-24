Early season wet Arctic Blast heading toward Oklahoma!

Major Winter Like Storm System Arctic Blast combo still on the way after the weekend. Starting late Sunday night and lasting thru Wed / Thu expecting waves of cold precipitation. Looks like mainly rain OKC southeast with a wintry mix Northwest. Bottom line cold, wet, lots of moisture! Good news….we need the moisture! Bad news…this will fall as wintry precipitation across western and northwestern OK and the panhandles. Travel issues due to winter weather possible across areas west thru northwest of OKC Monday and Tuesday. As the main upper storm lifts northeast across Oklahoma Wednesday into Thursday another round of precipitation seems likely. The weather will improves by next weekend as the storm system moves east of our area. Please stay tuned to the latest weather forecast as this is a changing situation on where exactly the freezing line sets up. Jon Slater

