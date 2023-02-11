Two storm systems are set to head into the state with very different outcomes.

In the meantime, look for a cool night tonight with lows around 30. Sunday will be more windy, but warmer with upper 50s widespread.

Look for rain to enter most of the state Monday night through midday Tuesday. There may be a little thunder from time to time. Good rainfall totals of half an inch to an inch will be widespread.

Right on its heels, another system will take a more northerly track bringing snow and lots of wind, primarily to northwestern Oklahoma. Right now, the brunt of the storm will be in Kansas, however northwestern Oklahoma may be heavily impacted as well.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett