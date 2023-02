A quiet weekend will allow 50s to return, then more rain is in store Monday night through Tuesday.

Look for chilly conditions to continue the rest of our Friday with cold northerly wind. Thankfully tonight, wind will start to relax, however lows will be chilly, dipping well into the 20s.

Saturday and Sunday will be more mild with highs in the low to middle 50s.

Rain should begin later on Monday and last through Tuesday. Right now, totals look to be over 1″!

Meteorologist Aaron Brackett