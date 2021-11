Expect mostly clear skies tonight with cool lows near 30. Winds will turn southerly overnight, but will be light.

Monday will be sunny and nice with highs in the low 60s.

After an early week warmup, we continue warming to nearly 70 on Wednesday, however things fall just as Thanksgiving rolls around.

Right now, it looks like a few cold showers will arrive late Wednesday into early Thanksgiving. Highs will only be in the upper 40s!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett