Egg-cellent Easter Forecast

Clouds and winds will increase Friday with seasonal highs in the upper 60s. Fire danger will be high for the state and critical for northwestern Oklahoma. A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for northwestern Oklahoma from noon through 8PM. Lows will drop to the upper 40s tonight with a breezy south wind. Saturday will be pleasant with highs in the mid 70s, a breezy south wind, and sunshine. Sunday will be beautiful with a strong south wind, sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Our next system arrives Tuesday and Wednesday bringing isolated showers and storms and a slight cool-down. Stay tuned for the latest!