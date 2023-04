After a wild evening with severe storms, we will see “quieter” weather this week.

Clear and mild tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the 50’s with light winds.

Sunny, warm and windy Tuesday. Highs will climb into the mid-70’s to low-80’s with EXTREMEM Fire Danger.

The Fire Danger will continue throughout the week. Next chance of rain moves in late Friday.

The weekend looks clear and cooler, especially on Saturday.