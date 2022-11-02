Severe weather is likely across much of the state Thursday overnight into Friday.

During the day Thursday, Gulf moisture will be streaming in. With mostly cloudy skies, some drizzle may fall during the afternoon and evening. Overnight, a few isolated severe storms are possible in NW Oklahoma.

Later Friday, a cold front will shift into central Oklahoma bringing the severe threat to that part of the state, including OKC. Timing for severe storms in central Oklahoma will be from mid morning to early afternoon.

Look for hail, high winds, and even a couple weak brief tornadoes with these storms!

Sunny skies will return for the weekend!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett