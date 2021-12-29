Enjoy A Few More Mild Days Before An Arctic Blast

Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon with highs in upper 50s to lower 60s for the Metro. A stationary boundary will divide the state with 40s north and mid 60s south. Fire danger will be high, especially for western Oklahoma.

Our next system arrives to ring in the new year. Scattered showers and storms will develop late Friday with evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Arctic air arrives early Saturday with plummeting temperatures. Flurries will be possible in northern Oklahoma Saturday. Wind chills will drop to the single digits. Lows Sunday morning will drop to the teens! Temperatures will quickly rebound next week. Stay tuned for the latest on this system!