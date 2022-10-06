Good morning Oklahoma! Another nice Fall Day today with variable clouds and temps warming into the low to mid 80s with light north winds. Only rain chances today in far west central and southwest Oklahoma. Strong cold front arrives by tomorrow morning with north winds and highs struggling to reach 70 degrees! Not much rain with this front but some light rain possible late tonight and tomorrow across southern into central Oklahoma!
Enjoy the nice warm weather this afternoon. Strong cold front arrives tomorrow!
by: Jon Slater
Posted:
Updated: