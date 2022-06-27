Enjoy the next few days because the heat and humidity will be back later this week and most of next week! You can see the Jet Stream map I posted. It shows where the strongest winds are in the mid and upper atmosphere which is the Jet Stream. The Heat Dome builds back over Oklahoma later this week and then gets even stronger next week! Temperatures may approach or exceed 100 across many portions of Oklahoma next week depending on the exact location of the Heat Dome. Stay cool Oklahoma! #okwx

