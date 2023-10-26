The Jet Stream shows two very strong Winter-Like cold fronts moving south into Oklahoma in the coming days! The first front hits Friday morning and the 2nd front reaches Oklahoma Saturday evening. Expect some rain, windy conditions and falling temps with these fronts! Freezing temps are likely by early next week with clears skies and light winds at night!
