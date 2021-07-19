Enjoy this Summer Cool Front while you can Oklahoma. The heat is just around the corner!

MAPLETON, Utah (KTVX) – As the Pokemon trading card game was enjoying a resurgence over the last year and change, Matt Kiser noticed more and more viral posts of social media influencers dropping huge stacks of cash on first edition cards.

Kiser made note of one post in particular by Logan Paul, in which the widely popular Vine and YouTube superstar boasted of spending $200,000 on a base edition box from the late 1990s. While the price tag was eye-catching, the product itself was also quite striking. It seemed so familiar, Kiser recalls thinking.