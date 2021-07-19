Enjoy this Summer Cool Front while you can Oklahoma. The heat is just around the corner!

6:30PM Monday weather set up and current temperatures. A summer cold front moving south into Texas and relatively cool high pressure in the Great lakes nosing down into Oklahoma. This means delightful weather next couple of days! Expect highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s most places thru Wednesday! Then the Heat Dome tries to build into Oklahoma over the weekend and especially next week. Hotter temperatures and rain chances stay near zero. Eventually temps may hit 100 degrees depending on how strong and long the Heat Dome stays over Oklahoma.