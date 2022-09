Yesterday’s cold front brought BIG changes to the forecast across the state of Oklahoma.

We had some showers and storms, but highs will only make it into the upper-70’s to low-80’s Sunday afternoon.

We’ll see clearing skies today and breezy north winds.

Lows tonight will make it into the mid-50’s again, but we’ll see highs in the 80’s Monday.

Tuesday we’re back in the 90’s as the Heat Dome moves back into Oklahoma.