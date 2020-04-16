Enjoying nice Oklahoma weather and beautiful Oklahoma Sunsets!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Severe weather chances not all that great in Tornado Alley next 10 days or so. After an active start in March, April has been cold and looking down the road still kinda cool. Plus pattern and timing of systems not conducive to significant severe weather. This is a good thing!  Yes, we will have our severe weather season eventually but it’s nice getting thru most of April without a huge severe weather outbreak here in Oklahoma.  And also nice to sit back and enjoy some wonderful Oklahoma Sunsets!  But stay tuned to the weather folks.  We know how quickly things can change and just like that Tornado Alley lights up.  Jon Slater

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

63° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 42°

Thursday

73° / 38°
Mainly sunny and windy
Mainly sunny and windy 40% 73° 38°

Friday

55° / 43°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 55° 43°

Saturday

59° / 42°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 60% 59° 42°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 42°

Monday

74° / 52°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 74° 52°

Tuesday

77° / 58°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 0% 77° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

53°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

50°

12 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

1 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

2 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

4 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

5 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

6 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

52°

9 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
52°

56°

10 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
56°

59°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
59°

62°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
62°

65°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
67°

69°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
69°

69°

5 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
69°

68°

6 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
68°

67°

7 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
67°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
64°

