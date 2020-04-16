Enjoying nice Oklahoma weather and beautiful Oklahoma Sunsets!

Severe weather chances not all that great in Tornado Alley next 10 days or so. After an active start in March, April has been cold and looking down the road still kinda cool. Plus pattern and timing of systems not conducive to significant severe weather. This is a good thing! Yes, we will have our severe weather season eventually but it’s nice getting thru most of April without a huge severe weather outbreak here in Oklahoma. And also nice to sit back and enjoy some wonderful Oklahoma Sunsets! But stay tuned to the weather folks. We know how quickly things can change and just like that Tornado Alley lights up. Jon Slater

